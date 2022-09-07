Eintracht Frankfurt - Sporting Lisbon

Champions League / Group Stage
Deutsche Bank Park / 07.09.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
4-5-1
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
3-4-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
4-5-1
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sporting Lisbon

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000
1
Tottenham HotspurTOT
00000
1
Sporting LisbonSPO
00000
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
00000
Follow the Champions League live Football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest Eintracht Frankfurt and Sporting Lisbon news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what's happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more.