Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham Hotspur

Champions League / Group Stage
Deutsche Bank Park / 04.10.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
Tottenham Hotspur
How to watch Frankfurt v Tottenham in the Champions League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

After one win and won loss apiece in Group D, Eintracht Frankfurt face Tottenham at the Deutsche Bank Park in Germany on Tuesday night. Can Antonio Conte’s Spurs bounce back from the derby defeat to Arsenal? Frankfurt are sixth in the Bundesliga. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 7:15pm.

Michael Hincks
By
Michael Hincks
Published 03/10/2022 at 15:27 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Tottenham Hotspur jersey
Tottenham Hotspur
3-4-3
Statistics

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Sporting LisbonSPO
22006
2
Tottenham HotspurTOT
21013
3
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
21013
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
20020
