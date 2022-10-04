Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham Hotspur
Champions League / Group Stage
Deutsche Bank Park / 04.10.2022
How to watch Frankfurt v Tottenham in the Champions League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
After one win and won loss apiece in Group D, Eintracht Frankfurt face Tottenham at the Deutsche Bank Park in Germany on Tuesday night. Can Antonio Conte’s Spurs bounce back from the derby defeat to Arsenal? Frankfurt are sixth in the Bundesliga. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 7:15pm.
Lineups
3-4-3
3-4-3
Statistics
Recent matches
Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur
