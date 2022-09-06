Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said ‘everything is missing’ after his side’s poor start to the season continued with a shock 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

An early goal from Mislav Orsic was enough to earn the Croatians a famous victory against the two-time European champions, who fell to their third loss in five games.

“Too much to analyse. I'm a part of it. We are clearly not there, where we need to be and where we can be,” Tuchel told BT Sport.

“So it's on me, it's on us, we need to find solutions. At the moment, everything is missing."

Chelsea have now lost three consecutive away games for the first time under Tuchel, the others coming against Leeds and Southampton.

The Blues headed to the Croatian capital on the back of a 2-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, but they have picked up an underwhelming 10 points from their opening six Premier League games.

"It's an underperformance from us,” Tuchel said.

“We have the same story as always. We have an OK start, we don’t finish our half chances, we don't feel it when the game is already there to put to bed in the first 15/20 minutes.

“Then we concede one counter-attack, which is far too easy, and from there we struggled.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut from the start after joining Chelsea from Barcelona last Thursday on transfer deadline day.

The striker struggled to make an impact in attack, despite having a goal disallowed for offside, but Tuchel refused to single out any players.

He said: “I will not talk about individuals today. We play as a team, we lose as a team.”

Chelsea travel to Fulham next in the Premier League on Saturday, before hosting Salzburg in their second Champions League game next Wednesday.

