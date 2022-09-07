FC Barcelona - Viktoria Plzen

Champions League / Group Stage
Spotify Camp Nou / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/viktoria-plzen/teamcenter.shtml
Viktoria Plzen
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
4-5-1
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
Viktoria Plzen logo
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

Viktoria Plzen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
00000
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
00000
1
InternazionaleINT
00000
1
Viktoria PlzenVIK
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

Rangers complete second-leg turnaround to progress in Champions League qualifying

09/08/2022 at 21:27

Related matches

Internazionale
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
07/09
Viktoria Plzen
-
-
Internazionale
13/09
FC Bayern Munich
-
-
FC Barcelona
13/09
FC Bayern Munich
-
-
Viktoria Plzen
04/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 September 2022.

Catch the latest FC Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.