FC Bayern Munich

There will be 'boos' on Bayern return but fans love and respect 'best in the world' Robert Lewandowski - Inside Europe

Barcelona have been reaping the benefits of prising Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in the summer with the Polish striker already hitting nine goals in just six apperances for his new side. This week, he returns to Germany for a Champions League showdown and Eurosport's Florian Bogner and Felix Martin break down the significance of this meeting.