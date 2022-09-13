FC Bayern Munich - FC Barcelona

Champions League / Group Stage
Allianz Arena / 13.09.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
FC Barcelona
There will be 'boos' on Bayern return but fans love and respect 'best in the world' Robert Lewandowski - Inside Europe

Barcelona have been reaping the benefits of prising Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in the summer with the Polish striker already hitting nine goals in just six apperances for his new side. This week, he returns to Germany for a Champions League showdown and Eurosport's Florian Bogner and Felix Martin break down the significance of this meeting.

By
Florian Bogner | Felix Martin | Ibrahim Mustapha
Updated 12/09/2022 at 14:34 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
11003
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
3
InternazionaleINT
10010
4
Viktoria PlzenVIK
10010
