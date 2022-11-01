FC Bayern Munich - Internazionale

Champions League / Group Stage
Allianz Arena / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

Internazionale

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
550015
2
InternazionaleINT
531110
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
51134
4
Viktoria PlzenVIK
50050
Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Bayern Munich and Internazionale with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Bayern Munich and Internazionale news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.