FC Copenhagen - Borussia Dortmund

Champions League / Group Stage
Parken / 02.11.2022
FC Copenhagen
Not started
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
Lineups

FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Copenhagen logo
FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Copenhagen

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
532011
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
52218
3
Sevilla FCSFC
51225
4
FC CopenhagenFCK
50232
