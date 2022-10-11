FC Copenhagen - Manchester City
Champions League / Group Stage
Parken / 11.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
How to watch Copenhagen v Man City in the Champions League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Copenhagen v Man City - TV and live stream details: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Danish club Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages with the Group G match at the Parken Stadium coming up at 17:45 UK time on Tuesday, October 11. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 17:00 UK time.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
0
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
FC Copenhagen
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad