FC Copenhagen - Manchester City

Champions League / Group Stage
Parken / 11.10.2022
FC Copenhagen
Not started
-
-
Manchester City
How to watch Copenhagen v Man City in the Champions League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Copenhagen v Man City - TV and live stream details: Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Danish club Copenhagen in the Champions League group stages with the Group G match at the Parken Stadium coming up at 17:45 UK time on Tuesday, October 11. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 17:00 UK time.

Nigel Chiu
By
Nigel Chiu
Updated 10/10/2022 at 08:36 GMT
Lineups

FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-4-2
FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Copenhagen logo
FC Copenhagen jersey
FC Copenhagen
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Copenhagen

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
33009
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
32016
3
Sevilla FCSFC
30121
4
FC CopenhagenFCK
30121
Latest news

Champions League

How to watch AC Milan v Chelsea in the Champions League

9 hours ago

Champions League

‘I played this way at Stoke’ – Crouch compares Conte tactics at Spurs to Pulis

05/10/2022 at 09:00

