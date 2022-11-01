FC Porto - Atlético Madrid

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio do Dragão / 01.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Lineups

FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
4-3-3
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
Atlético Madrid logo
Atlético Madrid jersey
Atlético Madrid
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

Atlético Madrid

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club BruggeCLU
531110
2
FC PortoPOR
53029
3
Atlético MadridATM
51225
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
51134
Related matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
Club Brugge
01/11
Atlético Madrid
2
2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Club Brugge
0
4
FC Porto
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0
3
FC Porto

