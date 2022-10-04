FC Porto - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio do Dragão / 04.10.2022
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Lineups

FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
4-3-1-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Club BruggeCLU
22006
2
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
21013
3
Atlético MadridATM
21013
4
FC PortoPOR
20020
