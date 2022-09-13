FC Porto - Club Brugge

Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio do Dragão / 13.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/club-brugge/teamcenter.shtml
Club Brugge
Lineups

FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
4-4-2
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
Club Brugge logo
Club Brugge jersey
Club Brugge
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

Club Brugge

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Atlético MadridATM
11003
2
Club BruggeCLU
11003
3
FC PortoPOR
10010
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
10010
Related matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
Atlético Madrid
13/09
FC Porto
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
04/10
Club Brugge
-
-
Atlético Madrid
04/10
Atlético Madrid
-
-
Club Brugge
12/10

Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Porto and Club Brugge with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 September 2022.

