FC Pyunik - CFR 1907 Cluj

Champions League / Qualification Round 1
Republican Stadium / 05.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pyunik-yerevan/teamcenter.shtml
FC Pyunik
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cfr-1907-cluj/teamcenter.shtml
CFR 1907 Cluj
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Pyunik

CFR 1907 Cluj

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Malmö FF
-
-
Víkingur Reykjavík
05/07
Ludogorets
-
-
Sutjeska
05/07
Ballkani
-
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
05/07
Lech Poznan
-
-
Qarabag FK
05/07

Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Pyunik and CFR 1907 Cluj with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 5 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Pyunik and CFR 1907 Cluj news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.