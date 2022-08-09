FC Pyunik - Crvena Zvezda

Champions League / Qualification Round 3
Republican Stadium / 09.08.2022
FC Pyunik
Not started
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Pyunik logo
FC Pyunik
Crvena Zvezda logo
Crvena Zvezda
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Pyunik

Crvena Zvezda

Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Pyunik and Crvena Zvezda with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 9 August 2022.

