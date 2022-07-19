FC Pyunik - F91 Diddeleng

Champions League / Qualification Round 2
Republican Stadium / 19.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pyunik-yerevan/teamcenter.shtml
FC Pyunik
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/f91-dudelange/teamcenter.shtml
F91 Diddeleng
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Pyunik

F91 Diddeleng

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Zalgiris Vilnius
-
-
Malmö FF
19/07
Qarabag FK
-
-
FC Zürich
19/07
FC Midtjylland
-
-
AEK Larnaca
19/07
Ludogorets
-
-
Shamrock Rovers
19/07

Follow the Champions League live Football match between FC Pyunik and F91 Diddeleng with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 19 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Pyunik and F91 Diddeleng news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.