FC Sheriff - HSK Zrinjski

Champions League / Qualification Round 1
Stadionul Zimbru / 12.07.2022
FC Sheriff
Not started
-
-
HSK Zrinjski
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Sheriff logo
FC Sheriff
HSK Zrinjski logo
HSK Zrinjski
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Sheriff

HSK Zrinjski

Most appearances

Related matches

FK RFS
-
-
HJK
12/07
Lincoln Red Imps FC
-
-
FK Shkupi
12/07
Qarabag FK
-
-
Lech Poznan
12/07
Zalgiris Vilnius
-
-
Ballkani
12/07

