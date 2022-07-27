FC Zürich - Qarabag FK

Champions League / Qualification Round 2
Letzigrund / 27.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-zurich/teamcenter.shtml
FC Zürich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/garabagh-agdam/teamcenter.shtml
Qarabag FK
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Zürich logo
FC Zürich
Qarabag FK logo
Qarabag FK
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Zürich

Qarabag FK

Most appearances

Related matches

Viktoria Plzen
4
0
HJK
82'
Aggregate score 6-1
FC Sheriff
0
0
NK Maribor
78'
Aggregate score 0-0
F91 Diddeleng
1
1
FC Pyunik
50'
Aggregate score 2-1
Shamrock Rovers
-
-
Ludogorets
20:00

