Ferencváros - Qarabag FK

Champions League / Qualification Round 3
Groupama Arena / 09.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ferencvaros/teamcenter.shtml
Ferencváros
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/garabagh-agdam/teamcenter.shtml
Qarabag FK
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ferencváros logo
Ferencváros
Qarabag FK logo
Qarabag FK
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Ferencváros

Qarabag FK

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Zalgiris Vilnius
-
-
FK Bodø/Glimt
09/08
Apollon Limassol
-
-
Maccabi Haifa
09/08
Viktoria Plzen
-
-
FC Sheriff
09/08
FC Pyunik
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
09/08

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Ferencváros and Qarabag FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 9 August 2022.

Catch the latest Ferencváros and Qarabag FK news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.