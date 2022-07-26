FK Shkupi - Dinamo Zagreb

Champions League / Qualification Round 2
National Arena Tose Proeski / 26.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-shkupi/teamcenter.shtml
FK Shkupi
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dinamo-zagreb/teamcenter.shtml
Dinamo Zagreb
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FK Shkupi logo
FK Shkupi
Dinamo Zagreb logo
Dinamo Zagreb jersey
Dinamo Zagreb
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FK Shkupi

Dinamo Zagreb

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AEK Larnaca
-
-
FC Midtjylland
26/07
Viktoria Plzen
-
-
HJK
26/07
FC Sheriff
-
-
NK Maribor
26/07
F91 Diddeleng
-
-
FC Pyunik
26/07

Follow the Champions League live Football match between FK Shkupi and Dinamo Zagreb with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 July 2022.

Catch the latest FK Shkupi and Dinamo Zagreb news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.