Graham Potter admitted Chelsea “had a bit of luck” as they took a huge step towards progression in the Champions League with a 2-0 win at AC Milan

Jorginho netted from the spot after former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 18th minute, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubling the visitors’ advantage 11 minutes before the interval.

Victory extends the Blues’ winning streak to four games under Potter and moved them top of Group E in the process with just two matches remaining.

"To come here and win is not easy, credit to the players,” Chelsea boss Potter told BT Sport.

“They were really good. We had a bit of luck with the opposition going down to 10 men.

“Overall the performance was good. It's nice to keep a clean sheet and to come away with three points is fantastic."

The decision to send off Tomori was a controversial one, with former Wales international Robbie Savage – on BT Sport co-commentary duty – insisting that it was a harsh call.

Potter was quizzed on his thoughts in his post-match interview.

"It's hard from where I'm sitting,” he said.

“It looks like he had his hand on him and Mason Mount was through on goal. I need to look again clearly.

“It's nice for the penalty and nice for Jorginho to score. It was a nice move to lead to it. It is what it is. Sometimes they go for you.

"It's tricky. You want to control the game but not to be too passive. With the atmosphere here, one action can result in a goal, the stadium erupts and they feel like they have an extra man."

Potter was particularly pleased with Mount’s performance; the England international was awarded the Player of the Match award even though he was subbed off at half-time.

"He's really important,” admitted Potter, who went on to explain why he had been taken him off so early.

“He was on a yellow card and he's played a lot of football so at half-time we gave him a breather. He was fantastic. He was a constant threat. I've been really pleased with him from the start. He's a really important player."

Mount has started in every game under Potter and looks in fine fettle ahead of the World Cup.

He told BT Sport: “I feel good. I'm enjoying it and we’re playing well and scoring goals.

“Hopefully next I get a goal. It’s been coming but I haven't finished it off yet. I’ll take the assists, setting up goals for my team-mates."

Mount is clearly delighted playing under Potter as he added: "It's been brilliant. You can see the way we’ve played. We're an attacking threat going forward and solid at the back.

“We’re obviously going in the right direction and I hope it continues."

