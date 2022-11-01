Rio Ferdinand has suggested Harry Kane will be “frustrated” at Antonio Conte’s tactical playing style which could slow down the England captain's attempt to break Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goals record.

Kane needs 68 goals to overhaul Shearer’s 260 goals and has found the back of the net 10 times from 13 league games this season.

However, Ferdinand is unsure whether Kane will be happy to be dropping deep so often.

“I think some players will be frustrated with the way they're playing,” Ferdinand told BT Sport ahead of Spurs’ pivotal Champions League clash with Marseille.

“If you look at Son, Kane and all the strikers in that team, they will be sitting there going ‘Well, Kane is not going to be near the top of the goal charts'.

“Obviously [Erling] Haaland is going to breeze it anyway, but Kane would want to be able to have that fight and that argument.

“At the moment, he's almost a bit hamstrung. You watch him sometimes and he's almost like a defensive midfielder in the positions he's playing due to the structure.”

He added: “I think Kane will be sitting there going, ‘I am on course to break Alan Shearer’s record and I don’t know if I will be able to do it with the way this team is playing’.

“He wants to break the record but he will be thinking the style of play won’t get him there as quickly as he would like.”

Conte’s first year at Spurs

This week marks one year since Conte took over as Tottenham manager, with opinion divided on his less attractive playing style compared to other managers.

Spurs are looking to end their wait for a trophy - their last came in the League Cup in 2008 - which many feel could happen under Conte.

Peter Crouch is concerned Spurs fans will soon show their discontent if there is no silverware whilst the team play “difficult to watch” football.

“The issue is the is the brand of football,” said Crouch, also on BT Sport.

“He [Conte] has made key signings which have elevated them. They are currently top of their Champions League group and could progress to the knockout stages, they are top four in the Premier League, so it's much better.

“But if he doesn't deliver on trophies, Tottenham fans aren't going to tolerate the football because it’s difficult to watch.”

