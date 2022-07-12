Hibernians - Shamrock Rovers

Champions League / Qualification Round 1
Centenary Stadium / 12.07.2022
Hibernians
Not started
-
-
Shamrock Rovers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hibernians logo
Hibernians
Shamrock Rovers logo
Shamrock Rovers
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hibernians

Shamrock Rovers

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Hibernians and Shamrock Rovers with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 12 July 2022.

