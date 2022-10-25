On Wednesday, October 26, Liverpool make the trip to face Ajax in the group stages of the Champions League. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Jurgen Klopp's side head to Amsterdam on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, which abruptly ended a three-match winning streak.

Ad

In the Champions League, a draw in the Netherlands will be enough for the Reds to clinch a place in the knockout stages, while Ajax must win to keep their slim hopes of reaching the last-16 alive.

Premier League So long to the Big Six, and it’s England shouts central – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 08:07

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Ajax and Liverpool.

When is Ajax v Liverpool?

The Champions League Group A match between Ajax and Liverpool kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, October 26.

Which TV channel is Ajax v Liverpool on?

The game between Ajax and Liverpool will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Ajax v Liverpool?

How to follow Ajax v Liverpool via live text updates?

No slip-ups allowed for Liverpool

Liverpool's European campaign got off to a terrible start with a humbling 4-1 defeat away to Napoli, but they have since bounced back by beating Ajax at Anfield and Rangers home and away.

Last season's runners-up are now on the brink of the knockout stages, but Saturday's stunning Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest was a warning that nothing can be taken for granted.

Liverpool just need a point to be assured of a last-16 place, as they sit six points above third-placed Ajax with two games left. But the Dutch champions, who lost 2-1 at Anfield in September, will be fired up in front of their home crowd for a must-win game.

The defeat at the City Ground ended a good run for Klopp's men that hinted at a turning point after a slow start to the season; they thrashed Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox before beating Manchester City and West Ham in the league. Now they must prove that the Forest flop was only a blip.

Brobbey eyes first Champions League goal

It has been a disappointing Champions League campaign for Ajax, who started well by thrashing Rangers 4-0 but have since fallen to three defeats in a row in Group A.

Their 2-1 loss to Liverpool was painful, as Joel Matip scored the winner with only a minute left, but things soon got worse as they conceded 10 goals in two games against Napoli, including a 6-1 humiliation at home to the Italians.

Ajax will certainly need to tighten up at the back against Jurgen Klopp's men, but they have found form in front of goal recently, scoring 11 goals in back-to-back league wins against Excelsior and RKC Waalwijk ahead of this clash.

Netherlands Under-21 international Brian Brobbey has been in particularly prolific form, scoring braces in both those games to take his tally for the season to eight goals in 11 Eredivisie games - but the 20-year-old is still looking for his first Champions League goal.

Premier League Injuries are costing Liverpool dearly, says Ferdinand after Forest defeat 22/10/2022 AT 14:47