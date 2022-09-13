On Wednesday, September 14, Chelsea host Red Bull Salzburg in their second Champions League Group E match.

The Blues were stunned on matchday one when they were beaten 1-0 by Dinamo Zagreb, a result that proved fatal for manager Thomas Tuchel, as he was sacked the following day.

Graham Potter was appointed as his replacement and the former Brighton manager will take charge of his new side for the very first time in front of an expectant Stamford Bridge.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg.

When is Chelsea v Red Bull Salzburg?

The Champions League Group E match between Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, September 14.

Which TV channel is Chelsea v Red Bull Salzburg on?

The game between Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Chelsea v Red Bull Salzburg?

How to follow Chelsea v Red Bull Salzburg via live text updates?

'Respect, trust and honesty' - Potter outlines his management style at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has outlined what he wants from his team as he prepares for his first game since being confirmed in his new role.

He says he wants to build a team where players trust and respect being focal points of his squad.

“It's about creating a team that competes, that has respect for each other, that is honest, that works together,” Potter told Chelsea’s official website.

“It's a combination of, I would say, football and human values that we try to work with.

“I think that you have to understand that they're human beings first, and the key thing is to try to understand them, understand what motivates them and understand what they're like as people.

"Then, from that, try to come to some common ground, try to build relationships, to try to communicate effectively on a daily basis and build.”

