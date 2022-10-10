Manchester City return to Champions League action against Copenhagen on Tuesday, October 11. The match kicks off at 5:45pm at the Parken Stadium.

City have had a flawless start to their European campaign as they look to win their first Champions League title.

Ad

Three wins from three games including a 5-0 thumping over Copenhagen in the reverse fixture last week mean City will qualify for the knockout stages should they make it four victories on Tuesday evening.

Premier League Hello to Man City’s main title challengers, Arsenal Football Club – The Warm-Up 4 HOURS AGO

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester City.

When is Copenhagen v Manchester City?

The Champions League Group G match between Copenhagen and Manchester City kicks off at 5:45pm on Tuesday, October 11.

Which TV channel is Copenhagen v Manchester City on?

The game between Copenhagen and Manchester City will be shown on BT Sport 4 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Copenhagen v Manchester City

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Copenhagen v Manchester City via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

How to stop Haaland?

He has found the back of the net 20 times this season from 12 games, including two last week against Copenhagen.

It is a surprise when Haaland doesn’t score so expect him to give Copenhagen a big headache.

Will Guardiola rest players ahead of Liverpool clash?

Everyone is aware of the quality that the City squad posses, and with Liverpool coming up for Guardiola’s side on Sunday, he may decide to rest some players ahead of the big Premier League clash.

Jack Grealish, Sergio Gomez and Ilkay Gundogan could come into the side as they didn’t start against Southampton and there may even be a question mark over whether Haaland plays.

Premier League The records Haaland has already broken - and those he is primed to smash A DAY AGO