On Tuesday, September 6, Chelsea travel to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb as the group stages of the Champions League get underway. The match kicks off at 5:45pm UK time at the Stadion Maksimir.

Chelsea were knocked out of the competition at the quarter-final stage last time out, losing a dramatic tie 5-4 against eventual winners Real Madrid. Thomas Tuchel's side have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season, and arrive in the Croatian capital on the back of a controversial 2-1 win against West Ham

As for Dinamo Zagreb, they have already faced a fight to reach the group stages, coming through three qualifying rounds to book their place in Europe's elite competition.

The other teams in Champions League Group E are seven-time winners AC Milan and RB Salzburg.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea.

When is Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea?

The Champions League Group A match between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea kicks off at 5:45pm on Tuesday, September 6.

Which TV channel is Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea on?

The game between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea will be shown on BT Sport in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea?

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app..

How to follow Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea via live text updates?

We will be hosting live text coverage of Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea, and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Aubameyang debut?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived at Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day, and took part in his first training sessions over the weekend. The striker was unable to play against West Ham on Saturday after suffering a broken jaw during a violent robbery at his home. Asked about when Aubameyang may pull on the blue shirt for the first time, Tuchel said, "Maybe it could be Tuesday (when Chelsea play in Zagreb) but this is very soon so maybe it is Fulham, maybe it is a week later."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Image credit: Getty Images

VAR controversy

Very few people were talking about Kai Havertz's late winner after Chelsea win over West Ham, because, once again, VAR dominated the post-match discussions. West Ham manager David Moyes was furious and captain Declan Rice called it a "shambles" their stoppage time equaliser was ruled out for an apparent foul by Jarrod Bowen on Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Speaking after the match, Thomas Tuchel said it was the correct decision. He was about the only person in the country in agreement with referee Andrew Madley.

James new deal

Reece James is set to become Chelsea's highest-earning defender in the club's history, with a new contract to be signed soon. The bold move from the club comes after speculation that Real Madrid and Manchester City were showing interest in the 22-year-old. Read more about the lucrative deal for the England international here

