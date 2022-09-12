Liverpool play their first home Champions League match of the season on Tuesday evening as they face Ajax at Anfield.

Ajax are top of the Eredivisie with six wins from six and also lead the way in Group A following their 4-0 win over Rangers in the opening round of the group stage.

The match will be Liverpool's first since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Ajax.

When is Liverpool v Ajax?

The Champions League Group A match between Liverpool and Ajax kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Which TV channel is Liverpool v Ajax on?

The game between Liverpool and Ajax will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

How to watch a live stream of Liverpool v Ajax?

How to follow Liverpool v Ajax via live text updates?

Van Dijk: We're going to make this right

The results from the opening round could not have been more contrasting: Liverpool were outplayed by Napoli and could have lost by more than three goals while Ajax, who sold several of their top players over the summer, dazzled in beating Rangers.

Liverpool have not played since the defeat as the weekend's Premier League games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We're not in the best shape, best situation but we're going to make this right – that's the confidence I have.

"We need each other, we need to stick together – not only us as players but the whole club. Obviously we've been through it all and that's the message.

"We're all human beings, we want to try to perform as good as we can, sometimes you can have a bad patch and at the moment we're in it. But I'm confident we can get out of this and enjoy our football again."

This could be Liverpool's last game of the month with uncertainty over the next round of Premier League fixtures.

After the weekend it is the international break.

