Tottenham have the chance to take early control of their Champions League group when they travel to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Spurs beat Marseille 2-0 in their opening Group D fixture while Sporting impressed in a 3-0 win at last season's Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt.

The fixture was displayed as postponed on Tottenham's website over the weekend but the club have confirmed it is going ahead as planned.

The match will be Tottenham's first since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League clash between Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham.

When is Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham?

The Champions League Group D match between Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham kicks off at 5.45pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Which TV channel is Sporting Lisbon v Tottenham on?

The game between Sporting Lisbon and Tottenham will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

Spurs could be a 'big threat' in Europe

After their win over Marseille last week, Tottenham were due to play Manchester City in the Premier League but the game was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This could now be their last game of the month with uncertainty over the next round of Premier League fixtures.

A victory against Sporting would be a big boost for Spurs' chances of qualifying from the group.

While the Portuguese side were impressive in their win over Frankfurt, they have had a mixed start domestically, taking 10 points from their opening six games of the season.

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero thinks Spurs, who are unbeaten in the Premier League, could be a "big threat" in Europe this season.

"With [Mauricio] Pochettino, Tottenham already had a great performance in the Champions League. And now with Conte, a coach with a lot of experience, they are managing to be a very solid team," Aguero told Stake.

"It will be a very difficult rival for any team. They could be a big threat in Europe this year."

