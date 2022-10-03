Liverpool return to Champions League action in a tantalising battle of Britain against Rangers on Tuesday, October 4. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Anfield.

Last season’s finalists have made an underwhelming start to their campaign, after following up a 4-1 humbling away at Napoli with an edgy 2-1 home victory over Ajax in matchday two.

Rangers could be the ideal opponents for the Reds after losing both of their opening two Champions League group stage fixtures.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men were thrashed 4-0 by Ajax in their opening match and followed that up with a 3-0 defeat at home to Napoli.

Last season’s Europa League runners-up now face a daunting trip to Anfield, in what will be the first meeting between the two clubs in any competition.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers.

When is Liverpool v Rangers?

The Champions League Group A match between Liverpool and Rangers kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Which TV channel is Liverpool v Rangers on?

The game between Liverpool and Rangers will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Liverpool v Rangers?

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Liverpool v Rangers via live text updates?

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Can Liverpool rediscover their form?

The result leaves the Jurgen Klopp’s side already 11 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.

Klopp admitted in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s game that his team need to be "better in pretty much everything".

One positive for the Reds this season is the form of Roberto Firmino, after the Brazilian netted a brace in that aforementioned draw with the Seagulls.

The striker has five goals and three assists in six Premier League appearances to date, but is yet to get off the mark in the Champions League. His future remains uncertain, though, with the 31-year-old’s contract set to expire next June.

Redemption for Morelos?

Alfredo Morelos has been a controversial figure in Van Bronckhorst's squad.

Morelos has since played second fiddle to Antonio Colak, who scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Hearts on Saturday.

It was a much happier return to Edinburgh, after the 26-year-old was shown a straight red card in a 2-2 draw with Hibernian in August.

But after coming off the bench to score in that aforementioned win over Hearts, it appears that Morelos has rediscovered his mojo.

That's what you would believe after his social media post following the victory, and another goal at Anfield would certainly add to the feel-good factor surrounding his resurgence.

