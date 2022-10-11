Liverpool return to Champions League action against Rangers on Wednesday, October 12. The match kicks off at 20:00 UK time at Ibrox.

They had a comfortable victory over Rangers, though, last week and will be keen to make it three wins in a row in the Champions League to edge closer to a qualifying spot.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool.

When is Rangers v Liverpool

The Champions League Group A match between Rangers and Liverpool kicks off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, October 12.

Rangers must get something out of the game

Rangers were always going to find it tough in a group that contains Liverpool, Napoli and Ajax.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have conceded nine goals and are yet to score with qualification for the last 16 unlikely.

Their best chance is to get three points, or a draw, at home so they can try and finish third in Group A to secure a place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

Beating a Liverpool side who have proved vulnerable at the back would be a huge moment in the club’s history and they will fancy their chances against Ajax at home in their final group game.

Which TV channel is Rangers v Liverpool on?

The game between Rangers and Liverpool will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Rangers v Liverpool

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Rangers v Liverpool via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the other key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Diaz out for Liverpool until after World Cup

The Colombian has been one of Liverpool’s better players this season with much of the side yet to find form.

He will miss the 10 matches between now and the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on November 20, after leaving the Emirates Stadium on crutches at the weekend.

