On Tuesday, October 25, Chelsea make the trip to face RB Salzburg in the group stages of the Champions League. The match kicks off at 5:45pm UK time at Red Bull Arena.

In the Champions League, the Blues lead Group E by a single point ahead of second-placed Salzburg on six.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between RB Salzburg and Chelsea.

When is RB Salzburg v Chelsea?

The Champions League Group E match between RB Salzburg and Chelsea kicks off at 5:45pm on Tuesday, October 25.

Which TV channel is RB Salzburg v Chelsea on?

The game between RB Salzburg and Chelsea will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of RB Salzburg v Chelsea?

How to follow RB Salzburg v Chelsea via live text updates?

Chelsea can seal qualification

Graham Potter's side will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with a win at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night.

Potter is unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions since taking over at Stamford Bridge and will take confidence from the fact that Salzburg have not beaten an English club in their seven attempts.

The first meeting between the two clubs ended a draw with Noah Okafor cancelling out Raheem Sterling's strike.

But with the added motivation of sealing a place in the knockout stages, Chelsea would be expected to come away with victory against an injury-stricken Salzburg side.

Salzburg are in fine form

The Austrian Bundesliga club are unbeaten in the Champions League and their last 16 matches so far this season.

A win against Chelsea would guarantee them a place in the last 16 should AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb draw their fixture. Alternatively, they could drop out the top two altogether if results do not go their way.

However, injuries will be a concern for Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle ahead of the crunch fixture.

Fernando (thigh), Ousmane Diakite (ACL), Justin Omoregie (hamstring), Nicolas Capaldo (knee), Sekou Koita (thigh) and Dijon Kameri (shoulder) are all expected to miss out while Luka Sucic is a doubt due to an adductor injury.

