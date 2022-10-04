Real Madrid are hoping to make it three wins from three Champions League games when they host Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F on Wednesday. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior opened the scoring for Madrid three minutes before half-time, but their lead didn’t last long as Kike Garcia levelled just after the restart. The hosts were handed a glorious opportunity to retake the lead when Karim Benzema was fouled by David Garcia, who was sent off in the process, but Benzema uncharacteristically missed from the spot.

The draw allowed Barcelona to leapfrog their great rivals to the top of the league.

It was far from an ideal way for Los Blancos to make their return to action after the international break, but Carlo Ancelotti has reason to be confident of getting back to winning ways quickly.

Real are back at Santiago Bernabeu for their latest Champions League match, with Shakhtar Donetsk the visitors this time round.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.

When is Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk?

The Champions League Group F match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, October 5.

Which TV channel is Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk on?

The game between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk will be shown on BT Sport 6 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

How to watch a live stream of Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage of this game and all the key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

What to watch out for

Luka Modric missed out on the weekend's action with injury but should be available for European duties. Eduardo Camavinga is also expected to be fit despite missing training on Monday.

Ancelotti defends Benzema after penalty miss in draw with Osasuna

However, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks set for another absence with injury and Lucas Vasquez is also facing a race to be fit.

Benzema has recently returned after a month-long injury and will be desperate to get back on the scoresheet after hitting the crossbar with his penalty against Osasuna.

What has been said?

Clearly unhappy with his side’s performance at the weekend, Ancelotti has called on his side to “show a better attitude” and get back on the winning track.

“It’s really important to get to nine points,” the Italian said in his press conference ahead of hosting Shakhtar.

“We’re ready for it. We didn’t play well on Sunday [against Osasuna] and we have to show a better attitude. We want to improve and show our true identity. We have total respect for our opponents.”

Ancelotti added: “I would always want to win the Champions League. The league is important but the Champions League is the most important."

