On Tuesday, September 6, Manchester City head to Seville to get their Champions League campaign underway. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

It was in Spain where City's European dreams were quashed last season, after a thrilling semi-final ended in a 6-5 aggregate win for Real Madrid, who went on to lift the trophy. Three goals conceded from the 90th minute onwards in the second leg saw City suffer the most incredible of Champions League collapses to miss out on a place in the final.

Despite being held to a draw by Aston Villa at the weekend, the Premier League champions will fancy their chances of success on the continent this season due to the addition of Europe's most wanted striker - Erling Haaland, who has scored ten goals in six games.

Sevilla were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stages last season, and despite their glittering past in the Europa League, failed to make any progress in that competition either - losing to West Ham in the last-16. It has been a tough start to their domestic campaign this time around, and are yet to win with four games gone.

The other teams in Champions League Group G are Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester City.

When is Sevilla v Manchester City?

The Champions League Group G match between Sevilla and Manchester City kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday, September 6.

Which TV channel is Sevilla v Manchester City on?

The game between Sevilla and Manchester City will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Sevilla v Manchester City?

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Sevilla v Manchester City via live text updates?

Pep's 'Not Fine'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be demanding an improved performance from his players against Sevilla, after he slammed them for not doing the simple things well during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League. Guardiola says they were "not precise" and can you read more of his post-match thoughts here

Akanji ready for debut

Defender Manuel Akanji signed for City on deadline day from Borussia Dortmund, but his first training session with the squad was interrupted by his wife going into labour with their second child. This led to the 27-year-old missing out on the draw at Aston Villa, but he is now expected to be available to join the team on the plane to Spain.

'I want to prove myself' - Swiss defender Akanji signs for Man City from Dortmund

Haaland's European City bow

Erling Haaland will no doubt already be thinking about September 14, when he will face his old club, Borussia Dortmund, in the group stages. However, the fixture against Sevilla marks Haaland's first European outing for City and he will be looking to continue his electric start to the season. Back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks sent warning messages to defenders across England, and a return of 10 goals from just six games is enough to send the most experienced back-line into panic. Pep Guardiola has praised Haaland's mentality and desire to keep getting better.

