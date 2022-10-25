On Wednesday October 26, Tottenham Hotspur face Sporting CP in the group stages of the Champions League. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte's side are in poor form ahead of the clash after back-to-back Premier League defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Ad

Things are looking rosier in the Champions League where Spurs sit top of their group, but Sporting are just one point behind them, and only three points separate Spurs from bottom side Eintracht Frankfurt in a tight Group D.

Premier League Conte laments Tottenham depth but calls for calm after Newcastle loss - ‘Time and patience’ YESTERDAY AT 19:06

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Tottenham and Sporting CP.

When is Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP?

The Champions League Group D match between Tottenham and Sporting kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday, October 26.

Which TV channel is Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP on?

The game between Tottenham and Sporting will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP?

How to follow Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP via live text updates?

Win will do for Spurs

A glance at the Group D table tells you that there hasn't been a huge amount to split the four sides so far.

Nevertheless, Spurs can book their place in the knockout stages with a game to spare by beating Sporting CP here. They are currently one point ahead of Marseille and the Portuguese side, while Eintracht are three points behind Conte's men.

A win is easier said than done though, as Tottenham already know after their last meeting. Late goals from Paulinho and Arthur gave Sporting a 2-0 win in this fixture in Lisbon in September.

Confidence is low in the Spurs camp after two league defeats in a row, and Conte bemoaned his lack of squad depth after Sunday's loss to Newcastle. But victory here would provide a big boost amid an intense run of fixtures.

Sporting risk early exit

The pressure is on for Sporting, who know that defeat here, combined with a Marseille win against Frankfurt, will spell the end of their Champions League campaign.

Ruben Amorin's men started brilliantly by beating Frankfurt away and Spurs at home, but then slipped up badly with back-to-back defeats to Marseille.

Things aren't going briliantly domestically either; Sporting are fourth in the league and trail leaders Benfica by nine points, while they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to third division side Varzim in the Portuguese Cup just 10 days ago.

Premier League Newcastle stun Spurs to move into top four YESTERDAY AT 14:45