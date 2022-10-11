Tottenham return to Champions League action against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, October 12. The match kicks off at 20:00 UK time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They come into the game off the back of an emotional win against Brighton on the weekend following the death of their fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

Ad

They have four points after three games and currently sit second in Group D , ahead of their opponents on goal difference and two points shy of Sporting Lisbon in top spot. Marseille are bottom of the group on three points.

Football Kane, Conte and Spurs players dedicate emotional Brighton win to Ventrone 08/10/2022 AT 21:23

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Champions League match between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham re-group after emotional weekend win

Tottenham dedicated their weekend victory over Brighton to the memory of their fitness coach Ventrone, who died during the week from leukaemia.

As the news broke on Thursday morning, reports were filled with mentions of Ventrone's impact on the Tottenham squad, and the high place he held in their affections. And there were emotional scenes before and after Saturday's match.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte, who had known Ventrone since his playing days at Juventus, was especially hard hit by his assistant's passing. Before the match, Conte was asked about the impact of Ventrone's death on him and his squad.

A clearly emotional Conte took a moment to answer. He said: "To find words for Gian Piero is very difficult at this moment. We are really devastated by the pain of what happened, also because no one expected this situation.

"But sometimes you know life is not always positive situations. For this reason, we have to cope in the best possible way because I know Gian Piero wanted to stay strong and continue to do our work in the way that he taught us."

Asked if the victory had been for Ventrone, Sessegnon left no room for doubt. He said: "100 per cent. We knew we had to perform today, and obviously, we wanted to win because of him. Thankfully, we did that today."

Speaking to the media after the match, Conte was clear that his players had been motivated to win for Ventrone.

He said: "Many times we tried to find the motivation to push these players and to create a situation and to increase the tension. Today, honestly, I did nothing under this aspect. I left them to face the situation and they showed me to be really good people, top men. I said to them just now that I’m proud to be the coach of this team because first of all we have top men and really good players."

After an emotional weekend, Tottenham now turn their attentions to navigating a tricky Champions League encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt.

When is Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt?

The Champions League Group match between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt kicks off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday, October 12.

Which TV channel is Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt on?

The game between Tottenham and Eintracht Frankfurt will be shown on BT Sport 3 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt on

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Tottenham v Eintracht Frankfurt via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage , and all the other key Champions League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Premier League Tottenham fitness coach Ventrone dies from leukaemia 06/10/2022 AT 09:57