Huge Lloris says Antonio Conte might have found it "even more difficult" to watch Tottenham’s 2-1 win against Marseille from the stands than the battle the players faced on the pitch.

Spurs topped their group after a dramatic night where they were set to exit the Champions League after going 1-0 down in first-half stoppage time and seeing Son Heung-Min go off injured.

However, Clement Lenglet’s equaliser and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s injury-time winner ensured Spurs progressed to the last 16.

“It was a great battle, a psychological battle,” Lloris told BT Sport.

“We could feel in the first half that we were playing a team that did not have a fear to lose. Then in the second half we faced a team that had a fear to lose because they were 1-0 up.

“I believe when we faced difficulty, we showed great personality. [To win] without our coach, it was probably even more difficult for him in the stand!”

Assistant head coach Christian Stellini took over Conte’s role on Tuesday, but Lenglet hinted that Spurs were not sure how to play in the opening 45 minutes.

“We didn’t know if we should attack or defend,” said Lenglet.

“After the first half we spoke in the dressing room and told what needed to be told [said what needed to be said].

“We started the second half with a lot of power, more personality and aggressivity to score and we played very, very good.”

Stellini added: "I just spoke to Antonio. He is very tired. He lived the game in the crowd, which is not normal for him.

“He wasted a lot of energy because you live the game like the players."

