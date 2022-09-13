Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappe is not in his thinking amid rumours that the Paris Saint-Germain star could be free to depart the French capital in just two years time.

After the incessant rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid had looked like settling down following Mbappe's decision to stay in Paris, there could now be another transfer saga in 2024.

And Los Blancos boss Ancelotti showed an unusual flicker of frustration when asked about the latest development on Tuesday.

"I give up! I give up with that question!" the usually unflappable Italian said.

"To be honest, we're excited about the forwards we have, above all the youngsters. Karim [Benzema] excites us a lot, but when a young player comes in, it's even more exciting.

"What Vinicius [Junior] and Rodrygo are doing is very exciting. We aren't thinking about anyone else right now, there's no doubt. We're focused and so are the players."

Vinicius in particular has come of age over the last year, scoring 22 times last term, including the winning goal in the Champions League final, and getting off to a fast start this season with four goals in five La Liga appearances.

Ancelotti however didn't see it that way.

He said: "He's a great player showing all his talent, that's all.

"We don't get into that. I'm not deaf or stupid, I see and hear what's said, but it isn't an issue for us or Vinicius.

"He has extraordinary quality. It's normal that the opponent tries to stop it.

Ancelotti's side host RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, before the Madrid derby at Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid the following Sunday.

