Peter Crouch believes there are similarities between Antonio Conte’s current tactics and the way he played at Stoke as Tottenham drew 0-0 with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Spurs suffered their first defeat in the Premier League in the north London derby on Saturday to Arsenal and are in a big fight to secure a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They are currently second in Group D thanks to goal difference, level on points with Frankfurt, with Marseille a point behind.

“I’ve played this way at Stoke,” Crouch said on BT Sport ahead of Spurs’ game against Frankfurt on Tuesday.

“Tottenham have got enough players to not play this way, I think they can be a little bit more expansive.

“But if you do play this way, you’ve got to get out to people, you’ve got to get out to the ball, it’s got to be more progressive, it’s got to be with more aggression.”

Their goalless draw at Frankfurt was a scrappy affair, with both sides having chances to snatch a narrow victory.

Harry Kane came close to turning in Son-Heung-min’s cross, whilst Ivan Perisic deflected just wide either side of half-time.

Manager Conte believes Spurs must be “more clinical” in the final third.

"It was a good match,” said Conte. “We played with great intensity. I think we need to be more clinical.

“We created many, many chances to score. It's not easy to play away with this atmosphere, I think my players coped with that well.

"In football you have to score. I think for the big effort for the whole team, maybe we deserved much more. The most important thing for me is to create chances."

Spurs are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they play Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

