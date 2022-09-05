Kylian Mbappe has sided with Paul Pogba over accusations the Juventus midfielder has used a witch doctor to cast a spell over his France teammate.

Pogba has denied the witch doctor claims, which Mbappe admitted he has chosen to believe, and added he was “pretty detached” from the situation.

“Today I prefer to believe the word of my teammate,” Mbappe said.

“It is his word against the word of his brother, I am going to believe my teammate.

“It’s not a time to put more onto him. I’m pretty detached from it all.”

The PSG forward has reportedly been in contact with Pogba and his brother, Mathias Pogba, in the past week to question why he has been named-checked in an ongoing scandal.

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 09: Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe of France in action during a training session ahead of the UEFA Nations League Final match between Spain and France at San Siro Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Milan, Italy.

It is understood he got in touch with both brothers to get a better understanding of the situation.

The drama comes after Mathias published a video online promising 'great revelations' about his brother, whilst Pogba says he has been threatened by an organised gang.

A statement from Pogba’s lawyers, and mother Yeo Moriba, admitted that the videos are “unfortunately no surprise”, as well as the “threats and extortion attempts”.

Mbappe is thought to be keen to iron out the situation with his international colleague considering the upcoming World Cup in November.

