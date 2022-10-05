Jack Grealish was full of praise for Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland as the striker scored twice to help City beat Copenhagen 5-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday night , and place one foot in the knockout stages.

Haaland scored twice in the first half before he was replaced at the break, but 45 minutes was enough for the former Borussia Dortmund man to net his 18th and 19th goals of the season.

Grealish, who didn’t manage to find the net on this occasion, couldn’t speak highly enough of his team mate and was adamant he’d “never witnessed anything like it”.

“Do you know what? It’s unbelievable, honestly, I’ve never ever witnessed anything like it in my life,” he told BT Sport in a post-match interview.

“For the first and second goal, I was just laughing because I was like, ‘how?’, because he’s always there, he’s always finishing it, and yeah, he’s a pleasure to play with at the moment.”

Grealish also revealed something the Copenhagen goalkeeper, Kamil Grabara, mentioned to him during the match, which the England midfielder couldn’t agree more with.

“After one of the goals, I think the third one, the keeper said something to me, he said ‘this guy’s not human’, and I was like bro, you’re telling me!

“He’s unbelievable honestly, he’s a pleasure to play with, he’s so humble, he’s great around the place and that isn’t me just bigging him up, that’s the honest truth.

“Hopefully he can carry on this form and fire us to glory.”

Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez were also on target for the Citizens as Pep Guardiola’s side edged closer to progressing to the knockout stages.

The win extends Man City’s lead in Group G to three points at the halfway stage, eight points clear of Sevilla in third place.

"Tonight we see the reasons why the last years have been successful for this club,” said City boss Guardiola.

"After United [6-3 victory on Sunday], we were able to be humble enough to respect the opponent. This is the secret of this game. It was the work ethic. Yesterday we trained for 20 minutes and everyone was focused and paid attention.

“This is the reason why this season and seasons before with different players, every three days we are there.

“This is the biggest title we can get. Beyond the Premier League, Champions League...everything. This is the best.

“We played really well, the performance beyond the result was magnificent.”

