Internazionale - FC Barcelona

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 04.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Lineups

Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
3-5-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

FC Barcelona

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
22006
2
FC BarcelonaBAR
21013
3
InternazionaleINT
21013
4
Viktoria PlzenVIK
20020
Related matches

FC Bayern Munich
-
-
Viktoria Plzen
04/10
Viktoria Plzen
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
12/10
FC Barcelona
-
-
Internazionale
12/10
Internazionale
-
-
Viktoria Plzen
26/10

