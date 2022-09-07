Internazionale - FC Bayern Munich

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 07.09.2022
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
Lineups

Internazionale
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Internazionale
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale
FC Bayern Munich
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
00000
1
FC BarcelonaBAR
00000
1
InternazionaleINT
00000
1
Viktoria PlzenVIK
00000
