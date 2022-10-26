Internazionale - Viktoria Plzen

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/internazionale/teamcenter.shtml
Internazionale
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/viktoria-plzen/teamcenter.shtml
Viktoria Plzen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Internazionale logo
Internazionale jersey
Internazionale
Viktoria Plzen logo
Viktoria Plzen jersey
Viktoria Plzen
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Internazionale

Viktoria Plzen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
440012
2
InternazionaleINT
42117
3
FC BarcelonaBAR
41124
4
Viktoria PlzenVIK
40040
Related matches

FC Barcelona
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
26/10
Viktoria Plzen
-
-
FC Barcelona
01/11
FC Bayern Munich
-
-
Internazionale
01/11
Viktoria Plzen
2
4
FC Bayern Munich

