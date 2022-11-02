Juventus - Paris Saint-Germain

Champions League / Group Stage
Juventus Stadium / 02.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/juventus/teamcenter.shtml
Juventus
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Lineups

Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
Juventus jersey
Juventus
4-4-2
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Juventus logo
Juventus jersey
Juventus
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
532011
2
BenficaBEN
532011
3
JuventusJUV
51043
4
Maccabi HaifaMHF
51043
Follow the Champions League live Football match between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 2 November 2022.

Catch the latest Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

