Kylian Mbappe says manager Christophe Galtier “decided to change the system” which saw him move from his position in the middle of their star-studded front three to the left in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-1 win over Juventus

Last month, Mbappe caused uproar when he posted the phrase “#pivotgang” on Instagram last month, suggesting he was not happy to be playing as a number 9.

However, he contributed to two goals in PSG’s victory over Juventus, with a goal and an assist.

“The coach decided to change the system and put me there,” Mbappe told Canal+. “I play and try to be efficient.

“Now it's time for the World Cup. It's the trophy of a lifetime and people can't blame us for thinking about it."

PSG could face Real Madrid or Man City in last 16

Despite the victory on Wednesday, PSG failed to top their group which is made more remarkable considering they were unbeaten.

They knew they had to match or better Benfica’s result against Maccabi Haifa to qualify as group winners.

However, Benfica scored two late goals to win 6-1 which means PSG will play one of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Porto or Napoli.

Galtier is unconcerned about who his side play in the last 16, with the draw taking place this Monday.

“This is the history of the Champions League," said Galtier. "This competition is sometimes irrational and we've experienced that tonight.

“We've had an exceptional journey. We beat Juventus twice, never has a French team done that.

"In the 92nd minute we were very happy and in the 94th minute, there is this scenario [Benfica’s late goals] and the feeling of job done.

“But the fact remains that there is the draw and to go as far as possible you have to beat the best. We'll see what the draw has in store for us."

