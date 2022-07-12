Lincoln Red Imps FC - FK Shkupi

Champions League / Qualification Round 1
Victoria Stadium / 12.07.2022
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Not started
-
-
FK Shkupi
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lincoln Red Imps FC logo
Lincoln Red Imps FC
FK Shkupi logo
FK Shkupi
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Lincoln Red Imps FC

FK Shkupi

Most appearances

