Linfield - The New Saints

Champions League / Qualification Round 1
Windsor Park / 13.07.2022
Linfield
Not started
-
-
The New Saints
KF Tirana
0
1
F91 Diddeleng
56'
Aggregate score 0-2
Hibernians
0
0
Shamrock Rovers
55'
Aggregate score 0-3
Sutjeska
0
0
Ludogorets
16'
Aggregate score 0-2
Víkingur Reykjavík
-
-
Malmö FF
20:30

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Linfield and The New Saints with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 13 July 2022.

