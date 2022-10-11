AC Milan v Chelsea LIVE - Milan look to bounce back in the Champions League after last week's 3-0 thrashing at Stamford Bridge

Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 11.10.2022
1
AC Milan
First half
0
2
45'
Chelsea
    Live Updates
    Aaron Barton
    By
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 11/10/2022 at 19:45 GMT
    43'
    SO CLOSE TO 3-0!
    Mason Mount fizzes a brilliant effort but it's tipped round for a corner by the Milan goalkeeper. Mount has been outstanding this half.
    39'
    HEADED OVER
    Olivier Giroud puts another headed opportunity over. The corner came from great work from Leao who has been kept relatively quiet so far.
    37'
    SUBSTITUTION FOR MILAN
    Sergino Dest is on for Brahim Diaz. Pioli looking to reshuffle following the red card to Tomori.
    36'
    LITTERED WITH FOULS
    After 36 minutes, there has been five yellow cards, one red card and 14 fouls.
    35'
    YELLOW CARD FOR MILAN
    Krunic is now in the book for Milan.
    34'
    GOAL FOR CHELSEA!
    Aubameyang finishes off a very slick Chelsea move! Mount plays it into the path of Sterling who leaves it for Aubameyang to slot home into the bottom corner.
    33'
    YELLOW CARD FOR MILAN
    Gabbia is now in the book for a push on Mason Mount. The defender can't have any complaints about that decision.
    31'
    BLAZED OVER!
    Theo Hernandez has a free-kick in a dangerous position but it's blazed well over.
    30'
    YELLOW CARD FOR CHELSEA
    Raheem Sterling is now booked for a challenge on Krunic. No shortage of cards so far tonight at the San Siro.
    YELLOW CARD FOR MILAN
    Confirmation has just came through for Olivier Giroud's yellow card, which occured following the penalty decision.
    20'
    YELLOW CARD FOR CHELSEA
    Confirmation has just came through of Mason Mount's yellow card which occured just after the penalty had been given.
    22'
    UPHILL BATTLE FOR MILAN
    AC Milan have a huge task on their hands now, 1-0 down and reduced to 10 men after just 20 minutes.
    20'
    GOAL FOR CHELSEA!
    Jorginho converts from the spot to put Chelsea 1-0 up in Milan! He had to wait a long time to take that but he makes no mistake!
    18'
    PENALTY TO CHELSEA AND RED CARD FOR MILAN!
    Fikayo Tomori is adjudged to have pulled the shirt of Mason Mount as he charged into the box and the referee has given a penalty and a red card to Tomori!
    13'
    DISRUPTED GAME
    The referee has given 7 fouls after just 13 minutes which is disrupting the flow of the match somewhat.
    12'
    BRILLIANT FROM BENNACER
    Raheem Sterling weaves into the area looking to get into a shooting position but Bennacer stays on his feet and puts in a smart challenge to win the ball.
    10'
    SIGNS OF DANGER
    AC Milan counter with electric pace from a Chelsea corner but it comes to nothing. Those are the type of counter-attacks that Chelsea need to be wary of.
    8'
    STARTING TO SETTLE
    Graham Potter's men are starting to settle on the ball now, keeping possession and moving further up the pitch.
    4'
    INTENSITY
    Milan are looking to move the ball quickly and with purpose early on.
    1st Half
    1'
    WE ARE UNDERWAY!
    Chelsea get the ball rolling in the footballing ampitheatre that is the San Siro.