AC Milan v Red Bull Salzburg LIVE: Both sides are looking to qualify for the knockout stage
Champions League / Group Stage
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 02.11.2022
Live
2'
STRONG START FOR SALZBURG
As expected, Salzburg are looking to get forward at every opportunity here, knowing a draw is not enough.
1st Half
1'
WE ARE UNDERWAY
RB Salzburg get the ball rolling in Milan!
19:58
THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT
RB Salzburg's average age tonight is just 21 years and 226 days old! This is the second youngest Champions League starting XI ever behind Arsenal (21 years and 215 days old v Olympiacos, 2009)
19:53
THE MAIN MAN
Noah Okafor has been the key to Salzburg's success this season, he is their top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 3 and is their leading scorer in the Bundesliga too with 6. The 22-year-old does however come into this one with just two in his last six, so he'll be hoping to get himself on the scoresheet tonight.
19:45
RETURN TO THE TOP
Should Milan progress to the knockout stage tonight, it would be the first time they've done so since 2013-14!
This is where Milan and their supporters want to be.
19:35
MAKING HISTORY
Last season was the first time RB Salzburg had made the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League in their history, they could make it consecutive knockout appearances with a win tonight.
19:32
19:29
LOOKING FOR GOALS
Milan need to score three goals tonight to equal their best ever group stage tally, four goals would see them break their own record.
19:22
ALL TO PLAY FOR
Milan come into this one second in the group on 7 points, RB Salzburg are just a point behind in third place. A draw for Milan would secure knockout stage football, a win for Salzburg would see them leapfrog Milan into 2nd place and they would progress to the knockout stages!
With so much on the line, we are expecting a tense affair tonight!
19:07
Red Bull Salzburg
RED BULL SALZBURG TEAM NEWS
19:07
AC MILAN TEAM NEWS
19:04
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this UEFA Champions League Group E match between Milan and RB Salzburg! All to play for in this one, team news is up next.