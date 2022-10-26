Ajax v Liverpool live! - Latest from Amsterdam ArenA ahead of this Champions League match
Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 26.10.2022
19:50
SETTING THE SCENE
Almost ready to go here at the Amsterdam ArenA!
19:45
19:40
PRE-MATCH STATS
- Ajax have lost their last three Champions League matches against Liverpool.
- Liverpool won their last away match against Ajax in October 2020, winning 1-0.
- Ajax have won just one of their last eight home European matches against English sides (D1, L6).
19:35
WARM-UPS UNDERWAY
Both sides are out for their pre-match warm-ups.
19:30
Liverpool
LIVERPOOL LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK
After a shock loss at the weekend against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Jurgen Klopp will want his side to respond in the best possible fashion tonight.
A positive result is needed tonight if they want to secure their passage to the next round and not have to rely on their upcoming meeting with Napoli in the final matchday - a side who heavily beat them on the opening matchday.
19:25
MILESTONE
19:20
Ajax
THREE SUCCESSIVE UCL DEFEATS FOR AJAX
For Ajax, their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of this tournament hang by a thread after three straight defeats in Group A has left them in third place in the group with three points from four matches.
Tonight's opponents, Liverpool, sit in 2nd, six points above them and they will secure their passage to the last 16 with a point tonight.
19:15
Liverpool
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
Liverpool: Alisson, Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson, Nunez, Firmino, Salah.
Subs: Konate, Milner, Adrian, Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Kelleher.
19:10
Ajax
AJAX TEAM NEWS
Ajax: Pasveer, Sanchez, Timber, Blind, Bassey, Klaasen, Alvarez, Berghuis, Bergwijn, Tadic, Brobbey.
Subs: Stekelenburg, Wijndal, Taylor, Ocampos, Rensch, Gorter, Lucca, Kudus, Grillitsch, Magallan, Conceicao.
19:05
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to our live text updates of this Champions League match. Team news will be on the way shortly!
Image credit: Getty Images