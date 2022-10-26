Ajax - Liverpool

Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 26.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajax/teamcenter.shtml
Ajax
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Advertisement
Ad

How to watch Ajax v Liverpool in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Ajax v Liverpool TV and live stream details: Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Amsterdam for the penultimate game of the Champions League group stages, with the Group A match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena kicking off at 8:00pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

By
Eurosport
Published 25/10/2022 at 10:32 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajax logo
Ajax jersey
Ajax
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Ajax

Liverpool

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NapoliNAP
440012
2
LiverpoolLIV
43019
3
AjaxAJA
41033
4
RangersRAN
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Champions League

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP in the Champions League

9 hours ago

Champions League

'Outstanding' Bellingham 'too good not to take next step' amid rumours - Inside Europe

11 hours ago

Related matches

Napoli
-
-
Rangers
26/10
Liverpool
-
-
Napoli
01/11
Rangers
-
-
Ajax
01/11
Rangers
1
7
Liverpool

Follow the Champions League live Football match between Ajax and Liverpool with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 October 2022.

Catch the latest Ajax and Liverpool news and find up to date Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.