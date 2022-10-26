Ajax - Liverpool
Champions League / Group Stage
Johan Cruijff ArenA / 26.10.2022
How to watch Ajax v Liverpool in the Champions League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Ajax v Liverpool TV and live stream details: Jurgen Klopp’s side travel to Amsterdam for the penultimate game of the Champions League group stages, with the Group A match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena kicking off at 8:00pm UK time. The Champions League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

